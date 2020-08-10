A coyote found the body first as it lay at the base of a pagoda in Thailand Plaza. Driven by the fires that had consumed Griffith Park moving her natural food sources away, the scrawny coyote took off a chunk of thigh before the flashing lights and sirens of the first officers to arrive on scene sent her scurrying off elsewhere this new day.
Paramedics and firefighters soon add to the scene further snarling traffic. Not only does that snarl of traffic make it harder for morning commuters, it slows down the arrival of Detectives Tully Jarsdel and Morales. Five years on the force and new to homicide, the death of a person who was possibly tortured and then cooked alive at high temperatures much like your Sunday dinner roast, becomes his case to solve as lead detective in One Day You’ll Burn: A Novel by Joseph Schneider.
This police procedural combines a horrific case full of mystery in with elements of history and philosophy to create a compelling and intense read. Jarsdel walked away from a very promising career in academia and did so with tremendous personal repercussions that continue years later. His background is going to play a major role in the case as events unfold. A role that may encourage Morales and others to lay off the jokes for a while.
In addition to the main storyline, there are several secondary storylines at work in this debut police procedural. One of which involves the killing of family pets and may disturb some readers. Intense and very complicated, very graphic at times, One Day You’ll Burn: A Novel is a different read than a lot of the police procedurals you come across. It is also incredibly good and very much recommended.
One Day You’ll Burn: A Novel
Joseph Schneider
Poison Pen Press
https://poisonedpenpress.com/books/
February 2020
ISBN# 978-1-4926-8444-2
Paperback (also available in audio and eBook formats)
336 Pages
My read came my way of the Downtown Branch and ultimately to me through the “Library To Go” curbside pickup program at the Lochwood Branch of the Dallas Public Library System.
Kevin R. Tipple ©2020
