Mystery Weekly Magazine: April 2020 opens with story that inspired the cover art, “The Roaring Twenties Revisited” by John H. Dromey. Lieutenant Tierney of the 23rd precinct wants Molly Sullivan’s help on a case. Tierney’s daughter is friends with a niece of legendary crime figure, Charles Mellon. The niece wants somebody to do a welfare check on him. The problem is the elderly man is in the mob so the cops can not do the check like they normally would. It also is not just a simple welfare check either. Molly Sullivan has skills to go undercover and assess the situation which is why Tiernery asked for her help. She agrees.
Long time readers of this magazine may remember earlier tales featuring Molly Sullivan. The specific issues and titles are noted included in the end of this short story.
The lights are on in Clancy’s bar as the rain pours down outside. Joe ‘The Hawk’ Larrone has business in the place where Harry ‘Razor’ Ruddick awaits him. In “One Night At Clancy’s” by Chris Wheatley, things are going to violently change for Joe, Harry, and a number of other folks.
Professor Anton Vorchek has another intriguing case in “The Mystery of the Egyptian Biscuit” by Jeffery Scott Sims. Vorchek specializes in odd situations and Mr. T. K. Brock has brought him an interesting problem. Brock has a best selling diet book to his name, a diet craze has swept the nation as a result, and money to burn. He has been spending his money in indulging in his hobby of archelogy. He found a legendary tomb and an urn inside the tomb that has an incredible secret. A secret that could change the world and Brock wants Vorchek’s expert analysis.
This is a second appearance for Professor Vorchek as explained in the editor note at the end of the short story. That tale and the issue it was in is listed.
The man known as “Pete the Pig” he has seen better days in “The Pig is Committed” by Josh Pachter. As the tale begins, he is sitting in interrogation and is not saying much beyond a riddle that neither homicide detective understands. He won’t talk. Until he does they can’t prove their murder case.
It was supposed to be simple house-sitting job at the isolated cabin in the woods in California. Until he came crashing through the glass window at three am. He has been shot and has quite the tale to tell in “Mixed Identities” by Martin Hill Ortiz. Good thing the house sitter is also a paramedic.
The mysterious paramedic has also appeared before in Mystery Weekly Magazine. That tale and the issue is listed in the editorial note at the end of this story.
Legacies and grudges from WWII linger on in “The Last Mission” by Martin Dog Hill. Some came home by a more direct route then others. Those who served rarely want to remember the past, but they often do not have a choice.
Normally “Weegee the Famous” was on the scene first to get the money shot of the dead mobsters. He is a legendary artist with a camera and makes aliving by selling such pictures to the papers. As “Flashgun” by Bruce W Most begins, he is not the first at the scene of the 1939 Packer Touring Sedan that holds two bodies. He has not even started and here comes yet another camera guy. Who are the dead? More importantly, how did these other guys get there to the scene before he did?
As regular readers know, “Weegee the Famous” has appeared before as noted at the end of the story.
Bartholomew Blunt and Samuel Sharpe are back solving another crime in “The Case Of the Disappearing Diamonds’” by Benjamin Mark. Diamonds are missing from the diamond importing operation run by Moses Blaufeld. Captain Elias Young wants them to quietly solve the case.
The editorial note at the end of the tale reminds readers of the previous case the crime fighting investigators appeared in last fall.
Heloise Hutch is a very upset crime victim in “The Purloined Pearls: A You-Solve-It by Laird Long. Detectives Jane Alto and Harley Nicholas are on the case as is the reader.
The issue concludes with the solution to the March case, “Is There A doctor In The House” by Eric B. Ruark.
Mystery Weekly Magazine: April 2020 is another enjoyable issue featuring complex mysteries that are set in various time periods and feature intriguing characters. Mystery Weekly Magazine is always a good read and the April 2020 issue is no exception.
