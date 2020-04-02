I was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and I have always been proud to tell anyone that. I have always been proud to be a Cajun from Louisiana. Unfortunately New Orleans is a large tourist attraction city which people from all across the world visit. Sadly though, it has become a city with a high in violence. I still love New Orleans, and I am still proud to say I was born there.
With the coronavirus pandemic going around even in New Orleans the violence seemed to have slowed down. Except for several non-fatal shootings before March 29, when a woman was killed in Algiers, there had been no reports of a homicide since March 16 which has been by far the longest stretch this year in New Orleans.
New Orleans Police Department reports that there has now been three new homicide cases, making it 38 murders in the first three months of 2020.
Wednesday afternoon in the 2700 block of Marigny Street in the St. Roch neighborhood the NOPD has reported that there was a death. The victim had been declared dead at the scene. Later the police reported that the man had been shot making the shooting a homicide case.
About four hours later another man was shot in the chest and died. This happened in a spot with several businesses which would normally have been busy, just off Broad Street.
Then Thursday morning around 5 a.m. at another normally busy spot with traffic and pedestrians walking about, a third man was reported dead at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Blvd. The case is being investigated as a homicide case too.
The names of the victims have not been released. NOPD stated that the names and official causes of death will be released once the families have been notified. Officials have no possible motives yet but they have no reason to believe that any of the cases seem to have any connection to each other.
If anyone knows anything about these shootings that could possibly help lead to arrests to please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
