OK what would any sixth-grader boy hate the most. If he is like most 6th graders he loves his gaming, hanging out with all his friends and of course he loves his pair of Air Jordans. Now this normal 6th grader thought he had it all until one day when he was told his recently widowed Grandpa (Robert De Niro)was moving in with them. OK sometimes that would be kind of cool but in this boy’s eyes it was nothing but cool. You see he was forced to give up his own bedroom so his Grandpa could stay in it.
Now to a 6th grader that is unheard of and Peter (Oakes Fegley) is not very happy about it. Peter becomes quite the little prankster as he declare War on his Grandpa. His intentions are to try and drive his Grandpa out but his Grandpa will not leave without a good fight. So soon the two of them are engaged in an all-out war with side-splitting consequences
The War With Grandpa is based on the award winning book by Robert Kimmel Smith. It is a hilarious family comedy good for all ages. It features and all-star supporting cast: Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Laura Marano, and Jane Seymour.
Checkout the out the official trailer below.
You can go to the official website to order tickets to see this funny one:
https://www.warwithgrandpa.com/
The release date for The War With Grandpa is October 9, 2020 (theatrically)
Director: Tim Hill
Screenplay by Tom J. Astle, Matt Ember
No user commented in " Movie Review: The War With Grandpa "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply