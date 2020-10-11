From the creators of 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Shallows, HORIZON LINE is a thrilling survival story about two former lovers, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon) who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine Cessna plane.
Imagine being in an airplane thinking it was supposed to be a routine and casual 99-minute flight to your friend’s tropical island wedding. But within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving Sara and Jackson with no idea where they are, no communications, and no clue how to land the plane.
With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm that’s about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot – and there’s no going back. The storm is too big to go around so they have no choice but to fly right through it.
Do they manage to get through the storm and find someway to land the plane? Or do they crash in the middle of the ocean? You should want to see this horror film to find out. You can watch the trailer below if you need more to get you to want to see the movie!
