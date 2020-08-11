Gardening is a positive activity with many health benefits. Picking up pots, digging holes for seeds, lifting bags of soil, and holding a watering can all involve physical activity. You’ll burn calories, feel healthier, and decrease your risk of developing serious diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Pulling weeds and working with shears and hoes will also strengthen the muscles in your hands. Gardening also provides a positive focus, and growing beautiful flowers or products you can eat can boost your self-esteem. Your health will also benefit from eating the fruits and vegetables you have grown.
Gardening isn’t restricted to those who own acres of land. It’s possible to garden in your apartment effectively. With some careful planning and appropriate resources, you can enjoy indoor gardening year-round.
Use Natural Light
Take advantage of the natural light available by setting up plants near windows. Put plant pots on a shelf or dresser placed near bedroom windows. If you have a window in your kitchen, it may be the perfect place for you to grow herbs. Smaller plants can be grown in pots mounted up the side of cabinets that receive natural light. You can also maximize your use of space by using plant hangers to hold pots suspended from your ceiling.
Use Artificial Light
There may be areas in your apartment that do not get a lot of natural sunlight, or you may have times of the year when you receive less light through your windows. You can compensate for the lack of natural light by using hydroponics or full-spectrum lighting from Hydro Blossom. Effective hydroponics lighting replicates the role natural sunlight plays in the growth cycle of plants. Artificial lighting experts, such as Hydro Blossom, explain how to choose the right lighting for your needs.
Use Supplements
Invest in soil that is infused with the nutrients your plants need. It’s possible to accelerate the growing cycle with the right minerals. If you’re using hydroponics for your garden, you won’t be working with soil at all. It’s crucial to learn what supplements your plants need to grow, and how to provide those supplements to your plants. You may also need to invest in grow mediums designed for plants grown without soil.
Clean Your Plants
Indoor plants can still be affected by bugs and disease. Cleaning your plants can remove pests and enable your plant to process more sunlight. Plants should be wiped down regularly with a wet cloth. You can also opt to give your plant a shower.
Prevent Chills
Indoor plants need to stay warm. Keep them away from drafty areas in your apartment. If your windows let cold air in, you may want to use caulking or weatherstripping to seal your windows. There may also be rooms or areas in your apartment that aren’t as warm as others. Avoid placing plants in those areas.
Keep it Humid
Plants need humidity to breathe. There are several ways to improve the humidity levels in your apartment. Invest in a humidifier that will increase the moisture levels in the air. Mist your plants regularly. Spray water directly on your plants a few times every day for this to be effective. You can also make a rock garden. Place rocks in a saucer or tray and keep a small amount of water in the tray. Giving your plants a shower will also help.
Some Outdoor Rules Apply
Indoor plants need to be pruned. Pruning promotes new growth, and your plant will also be healthier. Plants should be repotted regularly for optimal health. Dead leaves can cause disease, so they will need to be removed from your plants.
Create a Schedule
Once you establish your garden, you can create an effective schedule for caring for your plants. When people garden outside, their activities can be dictated by the season and weather. When you garden indoors, your schedule will be different. One way to help remember when it’s time to repot a plant or add nutrients is to download an app designed to care for your plants effectively.
