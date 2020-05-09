New to the cryptocurrency trading market? Do not know what to invest in? Or how to invest? Well, you are in the right place. Here in this article, you will get a complete guide on Bitcoin derivatives trading.
What is Bitcoin derivatives?
Let’s start with the basic knowledge of bitcoin derivatives. The cfd trader is one of the most premium platforms for trading in Bitcoins. Others are Etherium, XRP, EOS, and USDT. Leaving these 4, in this article, we will discuss the bitcoins. However, you can use the same methods to invest in other cryptocurrencies as well.
Cryptocurrency investment has always been about bitcoin investment. Yes, there are other cryptocurrencies but the lion shares go to the Bitcoins in the cryptocurrency world. It is estimated that more than 90% of the cryptocurrency share belongs to the bitcoins.
According to the famous traders, the reason why bitcoin holds such value in the cryptocurrency investment is its volatility. Some even believe that this high volatility has made the traders interested in bitcoin investment.
After the event where the value of the bitcoins reach to a peak price of almost $20,000 in late 2017, traders and the investors have found a new opportunity in bitcoins. However, the peak price does not last more and the price was reduced to $8000 in early 2018. As of writing the current value of the bitcoin is $9044.
How to trade with Bitcoin?
There are many platforms that offer their services to people. These platforms act as a middle man for the people and place deal in place of the account holders. Before you may start with the bitcoin investment, the very first thing you need to have an account on any of these platforms.
1. Create an account
You have registered yourself on the server with some necessary data and bank details. Do not worry the bank details will be asked only when you will buy a bitcoin or transfer your profit into your bank accounts.
2. Make a deposit
Once you are done with the account you can do some deposit to buy your first bitcoin.
3. Start trading
With the deposit, you are all set to start with your first bitcoin trade. Once you will start with the trade, you will able to see that you can easily buy and sell the position you are currently holding. To do so, there are several types of options available for you to order, leverage, and order price.
● Market orders
Market orders are the orders that are filled instantly from the order book with the best available market price.
● Limit orders
Limit orders are not executed instantly as it happens in case of market orders. But you can be sure of one thing that the price at which limit order will execute will be a hit price.
● GTC
It stands for Good Till Cancelled. These orders remain active until the last moment until they get cancelled.
● IOC
It stands for immediate or cancels. In the case of IOC, orders need to be processed as soon as possible, else they stand legible for cancellations.
● FOK
It stands for fill or kill. It has the same nature of orders as IOC. When it comes to FOK, it should be pointed out that orders need to be complete at all costs.
Conclusion
It is very important to have all the above knowledge before you step into the cryptocurrency trading market. Without a clear idea of what kind of orders you may have to use for your trading, you can never hope to gain a profit. It is important to stay updated with the latest from the ecosystem.
No user commented in " How to Trade with Bitcoin Derivatives "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply