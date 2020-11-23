Several years ago my late husband, Simon Barrett and I got involved with a case of a then 5 year old girl that was reported as missing into thin air. Little HaLeigh Cummings was a beautiful little girl that could capture your heart with just her smile and eyes. I knew from the beginning that I was going to be too involved but I just never could stop. The deeper we dug into the case the more my heart got into it.
Now the story goes that the night HaLeigh disappeared she was in her Dad’s home sleeping with her brother lying right next to her. Her Dad, Ronald Cummings was at work but he left his then 17 year old girlfriend, Misty Croslin in care of the two children.
Misty’s explanation was that she woke up later that night having to go to the bathroom when she noticed the kitchen light was on and the back door was wide open with a cinder block propped up against the door to hold it open. She said she went back in the room to check on the kids only to her horror to find HaLeigh gone. Her little brother was still there sleeping.
Ronald Cummings returned home from work around 3:00 in the morning only to hear from Misty that his daughter was gone, but his son, Ronald Cummings Jr, was still sleeping. Once the police was informed of HaLeigh was missing, an investigation began. There was a wide search started including in the air, on the water and on the ground. They searched the St. John’s River and in the woods around where she was last seen in her home. I remember them dragging the river with diver’s looking for any clue they could think of bit still no signs of HaLeigh. Searches were performed by hundreds of volunteers and several law enforcement agencies and still no signs of HaLeigh.
OK now everyone had their own opinions about what happened to HaLeigh which actually created an all out online war between lawyers, private investigators, journalists and the public in general. Even my husband and I had a difference in opinion which led to a few heated arguments. The public was fighting with each other over who thought this or who thought that. It got so bad I think we all forgot what the problem really was… HaLeigh was gone and no one knows what happened to her.
Ronald Cummings, Misty Croslin and a couple of others were busted in 2010 for possession of oxycodone and hydrocodone. Misty was sentenced to 25 years in prison and Ronald to 15 years. Now half the public thought that the pair knew what happened to HaLeigh and that they would sing like a bird if arrested but none gave any indication that they knew anything, but yet the investigation appeared to come to a halt once the two were put into prison.
The thing is, HaLeigh is still gone. Since February 9, 2009 this little girl did not run away, she didn’t walk out of her Dad’s house on her own and prop open the door with a cinder block. So where is HaLeigh? I know the Putnam County Florida’s law enforcement say that the case is still active yet the public rarely hears the mention of HaLeigh Cummings.
I try to stay in touch with HaLeigh’s grandmother, Teresa Neves. My heart goes out to the grieving grandmother. I just can’t imagine what all she is going through. She is hanging onto hopes still and to be honest I don’t blame her. Without any evidence that HaLeigh is really gone of course she will hang onto any hopes that she will one day return. So Teresa if you ever read this article I am writing here please know my prayers are still out for the return of HaLeigh.
I am pleading to the public that if you or someone you know has any solid information as to what happened to this then 5 year old adorable little girl, please call Crime Stoppers of Northern Florida at 888-277-TIPS. You do not have to give them your name if you would want to remain anonymous. There is a $15,000 reward for any information that can lead to an arrest in this case. So please do your part and call them to report it. Someone has to know something. HaLeigh did not run away from home never to be heard from again. Someone had to have taken her. I still have my own theory but that is all I have.
Haleigh you would be 17 now and I can only imagine what a beautiful young lady you would be. My thoughts and my prayers are with you and your family as always. I am like your grandmother, I never give up hopes that one day you will appear. Where ever you are I believe that God is with you!
I am so glad to have “re-found” your blog. I used to read many years ago during the Caylee Anthony saga and the Haleigh Cummings drama. It broke my heart as I have a granddaughter the same age as the two girls, and I know how much joy she has brought to me.
I am sorry to hear about Simon’s passing and I hope you are doing ok.
Sunny
Hi Sunny, thank you so much. I am OK now but still have my bad days but Simon is still with me in his spirit. I feel him with me every day. This topic is old as you know but I think of little HaLeigh all the time. I got so involved with finding out what ever happened to her that I feel the need to put her name and face out there just in case she is out there herself and maybe see her name online and start asking questions or someone else could recognize her too as well and call it in. So I will always do what I can to show she has never been forgotten and not only in a negative way only. I want her to know how loved she is still yet even after being gone all these years.
Jan,
I started listening to you & Simon when HaLeigh first went missing. A lot has happened since that time. I, too, have lost my significant other & I often think about you & I pray that you are doing well. I know that it is hard at times but. This is where you find out how strong you truly are. Take care and I will continue to pray for you.
Love ya!
Queenie
Thank you so much. I am doing OK for the better part but I still have my really bad days. My condolences to you for your loss as well. I do hope you are doing well. It seems like a lifetime ago that we were reporting on HaLeigh’s disappearance. I just don’t think I will ever stop wondering about what happened to her. My prayers are always with her. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.
