A 15 year old girl from Toccoa Georgia has been reported missing but the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Graci Parks is 5’6” tall and she weighs approximately 110 pounds and she has brown hair and brown eyes.
She disappeared from her family’s home in the early morning hours on May 4, 2020. Her family stated that all of her belongings were still at home but she has not been seen or heard from since that morning. Her family
believes that Graci had met an unknown man online and they think she may be trapped.
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office is asking that if anyone has any information on Graci’s whereabouts to please contact them at 1-706-3911 or you can contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)
If this young girl has met someone online there is a good chance she could be in danger. Young girls get lured in by men that are up to no good some of the time. Not all are bad but you have to be really careful. So please if anyone has any information on where Graci might be please call the authorities. It could just save her life.
May God be with her and keep her safe where ever she is. I know her family must be heart broken right now.
Jan
