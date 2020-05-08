An Amber Alert has been issued on May 8th, 2020 for 9 year old Gustavo Oliveira. The child is Hispanic and he has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 100 lbs and stands 4’8” tall. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and unknown color pair of shorts.
Gustavo is believed to have been abducted in the early morning hours on Friday in Upstate New York in Clifton Park, New York on Tallow Wood Drive.
The boy was last seen with 41 year old Nivaldo Oliveira. He is a male who is also Hispanic. He has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 190 lbs and stands about 6’ tall. Nivaldo has been identified as a possible suspect and he was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and shorts.
The police apparently believe that the 9 year old was taken under circumstances causing them to believe the boy might be in imminent danger.
The New York State Police Clifton Park is asking that if anyone has any information about where this child is to please call (866) NYS-AMBER or to dial 911 if you have any information on the case or if you have seen the child.
UPDATE: 9 year old Gustavo Oliveira has been found safe and the father has been arrested but Albany Police. Just after 9 p.m. Friday night some members of the Albany Community spotted Oliveira walking with the boy on Ontario Street. Nearby officers took him into custody shortly after.
I thank God this child was found and he is now safe.
