Stress, fatigue, and depression can prompt you to head for the couch instead of the gym. This year, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on people’s physical and mental health. Gyms have been shut down, sporting leagues aren’t able to operate, and it can be hard to find spaces where you can exercise safely.
However, the mental strain from the pandemic, the way restrictions have impacted daily life, and the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic are just a few reasons why it’s a good idea to prioritize working out. A regular exercise routine provides multiple benefits that will improve your health and daily life.
1. Strengthen Your Immune System
When you exercise, your body produces more white blood cells. White blood cells and antibodies fight infections. Exercise enables your antibodies and white blood cells to circulate through your body faster, which ensures they can do their job more effectively. Exercise also boosts your core body temperature and removes bacteria from your airways and lungs. An elevated body temperature triggers your immune system to fight bacteria and potential infections, and removing bacteria from your body can prevent illness.
2. Manage Your Physical Health
The physical benefits of exercise include improved heart health. People who exercise regularly are less likely to suffer from heart disease. High blood pressure can cause hypertension and lead to a heart attack or stroke. Exercise can reduce your risk of these health emergencies by lowering your blood pressure.
Your muscles will use more glucose when you exercise, which reduces your blood sugar levels. This means you are less likely to get diabetes if you exercise regularly. Your body uses its insulin more efficiently when your blood sugar levels are lower.
Evidence also suggests your risk of developing some forms of cancer will decrease if you exercise regularly.
3. Manage Your Mental Health
When you exercise, your body releases endorphins. Endorphins are peptides that communicate with your brain. Endorphins make your body feel good and help it manage pain. When you stimulate the production of endorphins through exercise, you will boost your mental health. Exercise can help reduce anxiety and depression. Exercise can also improve your memory.
4. Improvements in the Bedroom
People who exercise regularly sleep better. Although your body temperature increases when you exercise, your temperature drops afterward. This can prepare your body to fall asleep. You will also use more energy while you exercise. Consequently, your body may need to recharge after your routine.
Hormone and androgen production increases when you exercise. Hormones and androgens help promote sexual activity. You will be more interested in sex and have the physical ability to engage in sexual activity.
5. Enjoy Your Life
Although people are living longer, many people are not enjoying their senior years because of health issues. Engaging in a regular exercise routine can help you maintain an active lifestyle for years to come. In addition to preventing some diseases, exercise helps strengthen your bones, preventing you from suffering from broken bones as you age, which can reduce your mobility and activity level.
Exercise also provides a significant social outlet. Find a partner to walk or jog with to keep you motivated. You may also benefit from taking yoga or aerobics classes, where you can meet other people.
6. Lose Weight
Exercise is an effective way to maintain your body weight or lose weight. People burn more calories when they exercise, which prompts their body to convert fat into energy. Get started with a speed walking or jogging routine with a good pair of running shoes and comfortable clothing. Other good exercise options for weight loss include swimming and cycling.
