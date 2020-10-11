The number of people working remotely has seen a dramatic increase this year. Even before the pandemic forced many of us away from the office, working from home was already the norm for many companies.
If you are thinking about working remotely, make sure that you have everything that you need to ensure that you will be as equally productive as you are in the office. Here are some of the vital things that you need to have if you work from home.
A Dedicated space
One of the challenges when working from home is being able to separate work from things that have to do with your house or family. Having a dedicated space for work will help you effectively set the boundaries.
If you have a spare room that you can use as your own office, then that would be great. Otherwise, make use of what you have. Even if it’s a small space in your bedroom or living room, set up a dedicated place for your work and train your mind to focus on your tasks when you’re sitting there.
A Powerful Compute
Whether it’s a laptop or desktop, make sure that it has excellent specifications so it will be reliable for your work. Some of the accessories that you might need are web camera, noise-cancelling headphones, and external hard drives or USBs. These are essentials for remote workers as everything will be done using the computer, including presentations, communications, and various tasks.
Office supplies
The work will still be the same, even if the environment has changed Therefore, you will still need the things that you require in a typical office setting like office supplies. These materials include paper like bond paper, pens, pencils, sticky notes, folders, staplers, punches, and envelopes. Don’t let your work suffer – stock up ahead of time to ensure that you will never be up that creek without a paddle.
A Stable internet connection
It’s an essential factor when working remotely as this is what will allow you to connect with your employers, workmates, and clients. It shouldn’t be just an internet connection, but a stable one. A steady and fast internet connection will help with your productivity as communications will be timely, files will be sent quickly, and you will be able to attend to the needs of your customers effectively.
Printer
While many things will be done on the computer and online, you may still need hard copies. Get a printer that you can use for printing documents or files. Choose one that has refillable ink as it will be more cost-effective in the long run. Ink refills are cheaper than purchasing ink cartridge replacements.
Required software
Depending on the field of your work, ensure that you have the software required to do your tasks. However, some of the basic applications that both office and remote workers use in various industries are Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Photoshop is also a popular tool for those in the design field.
You can still be productive while working remotely by ensuring that you have all the materials that you need. Moreover, make sure that you keep yourself focused on the job and avoid distractions.
