Creating a more natural lifestyle can help you to reduce your carbon footprint while helping you to be healthier, live simply, and feel good about your impact on the environment and the world around you. But, for the uninitiated, it might seem overwhelming to create a natural lifestyle from scratch, much less commit to it in the long-term. With a few simple swaps and changes, though, anyone can make their life a little more natural.
Eat More Plants
The benefits of becoming vegan are plentiful if that’s something you might be interested in. But you don’t need to go all-in on a vegan or plant-based diet to incorporate more natural foods into your diet and better align with your new lifestyle.
Something as simple as incorporating one or two days a week where you enjoy vegetarian meals (like the ever-popular “Meatless Mondays” movement) will make a difference. Similarly, opting for organic foods, including produce, grains, legumes, and others, can help you eat a more natural diet, free from synthetic pesticides, hormones, and other additives.
Opt for Reusable Products
It might seem easier to just reach for a styrofoam plate when you don’t feel like doing dishes but, for most people, it won’t be too much more effort to use a reusable option in most cases. Pick up some metal, silicone, or paper straws to cut back on your use of plastic ones.
Use a fabric softener ball made from her wool, rather than traditional dryer sheets to soften your clothes naturally, and even save energy in the process. Order a refillable water bottle and coffee cup to get you through the workday, and some fabric tote bags and produce bags for trips to the grocery store.
Reducing waste in little ways will not only help the environment but will only advance your new natural lifestyle. Plus, you’ll be more likely to want to use the pretty items you’ve invested in, giving you a built-in motivator to stick with these changes.
Buy in Bulk
Bulk bins provide a fantastic option for reducing waste and living more naturally: bring your favorite reusable container to the store with you to stock up on essentials like baking products, coffee, snack foods, spices, and even liquids like salsa or vinegar!
If you don’t have a local grocery store that offers a bulk section, consider purchasing the bigger package of items you use regularly. You’ll likely save on the cost per unit and cut down on the amount of packaging you’re using by one versus several.
Test Out Natural Product
From skincare and supplements to cleaning supplies and household goods, there are endless options for natural products that you can begin incorporating into your day-to-day life. Like any purchase, be sure to consider the brand you’re buying from to make sure you’re getting the best items at the best price.
For example, Try Plain Jane offers high-quality CBD and hemp products for all your health and wellness needs. Consider customer reviews and ingredients in whatever natural items you’re considering to find the best options for you and your family.
Try Some DIY
DIY can contribute to your natural lifestyle in a few different ways. When waste can’t be avoided, consider making something from the refuse: a quick Google search brings you an endless supply of creative ideas, from wind chimes to storage containers. But you can also utilize some do-it-yourself-ing to create your own cleaning supplies, beauty products, and more.
Consider making some natural laundry detergent to pair with your new reusable dryer balls or adding some DIY face masks to your skincare routine for some extra natural touches. How impressed will your friends and family be when you share what you’ve created all by yourself?
With simple adjustments like these, there’s no need to be worried about creating and sticking with a more natural lifestyle. Whether you’re buying reusable laundry products, reducing your stress with CBD, or making your own cleaning supplies, every small change will add up to make a big difference.
No user commented in " 5 Tips for Creating (and Committing to) a Natural Lifestyle "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply