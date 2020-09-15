Smartphones have sneaked their way into every living moment of technologically-fueled lives. Many people are purchasing smartphones, and new options emerge every day in the market. If it’s time to change your smartphone, there are thousands of options you can go for. Because of these options, choosing a good smartphone can be overwhelming, especially when you don’t know what you’re searching for.
Even within a single carrier or brand, there are many choices. However, you should not worry because some factors can help you narrow down to various options; some of these are:
1.Operating System
Apple is always evolving, and iOS allows the screens of smartphones like iPhone SE to be used logically and simply. Advertised by Apple as the most advanced operating system (OS) in the world, iOS gets support from restaurants and sports clubs. What makes iOS great for users is that it’s simple and friendly to navigate, and provides a uniform and unique experience across every Apple devices and applications, including iPads, MacBooks, and Apple TVs.
Android is also another operating system you can find in mobile phones. This OS is Java-coded and owned by Google. This means that developers may unlock hardware and develop programs. Apart from iOS and Android, you can also buy smartphones with operating systems, such as:
- Blackberry OS
- Symbian OS for Nokia
- Windows mobile
- Palm OS
- MeeGo OS for Intel and Nokia
2. RAM
RAM is a type of memory that’s used to keep data in a simple-to-reach place. It’s faster compared to standard internal memory, so if you use apps more often, your data will be stored in this memory.
The more RAM a phone has, the more files and apps will be able to fit – meaning many apps will boot up or open quickly. Adding more RAM is also a great way for manufacturers to make their devices look better. Therefore, when buying a new smartphone, you can go for a device with a RAM of at least 4GB.
3. Quality of Camera
According to Statista, between 2010 and 2020, the figures for smartphones have increased from 300 million to 1.5 billion. Today, smartphones come with high-resolution cameras, which can shoot HD (high-definition) videos.
If you are buying a smartphone, you can consider features like bright aperture. High-end smartphones from giant brands like Apple and Samsung have a wide lens aperture. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is featured with a bright f/1.5 aperture. With this, you can take pictures even at blurred background. Other features that can help you determine the quality of the camera include:
- Large screen
- Amount of megapixels
- RAW
- Optical image stabilization
4. Storage
The internal storage space usually influences the decision of buying a new smartphone. Many smartphones have storage that ranges between 64GB and 128GB, but high-end models have 512GB.
Operating systems take a space of up to 10GB, and if you use phones to send emails and browse the internet, a smartphone with 32GB would be enough. However, if you take pictures and videos, you will need a phone with a space of around 256GB or more.
5. Battery Life
All-day batteries are a major checkmark when buying a new smartphone. Usually, the size of the batteries is measured in mAh. As a rule of thumb, the bigger the mAh, the longer batteries last. If you are tired of seeing the battery icon change to red after using your phone for a few hours, you can buy a smartphone like Motorola Moto G Power. It has a 5000mAh battery and can serve you well. However, you can still go for other options, such as:
- Samsung Galaxy M30s
- Realme 5
- Huawei P40 Lite
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
Final Remarks!
Buying a new smartphone may be exciting, though it can be accompanied with a challenge of deciding what to buy. Going for the right phone is extremely important, particularly if you’re planning to buy an expensive one. For you to buy a good smartphone, you can filter through models, contracts, makes, and prices without forgetting to put factors like battery life, operating system, storage, RAM, and camera into consideration.
