What do casinos do with old poker chips?

One of the most interesting things about gambling is the level of intrigue and mystery that is still surrounding the industry. There are so many unanswered questions that float around casinos, complete with urban myths and frequently asked questions that the hard-working employees must get quite tired of hearing about.
In fact, this can be one of the biggest reasons why new people don’t want to get involved in gambling. Some may see this mysterious aura as threatening, and choose to not immerse themselves in the world of gambling for the sake of not making themselves look foolish. After all, it’s not a nice feeling when you can’t understand a new game or pastime.
This is why it’s so important to answer any questions that new people might have, and be willing to spend time with newer gamblers answering any queries that they might have about the industry as a whole. If we truly want the gaming world to grow, we need to be willing to take a step back and answer questions from new people to help them feel encouraged.
Today, we’re going to be answering a question that many people entering the casino world may not have thought of before. What happens to old poker chips in casinos? What does it even mean for a poker chip to get old? The answer may surprise you, as it feels more like something that a fast fashion company might do instead of a casino.
Why do poker chips have an expiry date?
Just like a carton of milk, poker chips can indeed go out of date. They have an expiry date on them, which is issued in advance- as noted by this helpful article. After the expiry date has passed, the chips will lose their value and become obsolete, meaning that people can not continue to use them in games or cash them in.
The legal reason why poker chips have an expiry date is because of a regulation bought in by the state of Nevada. This rule is known as Regulation 12, and was introduced to the gaming world in 1987. The regulation declared poker chips to be the property of casinos, and instructed all casinos to destroy expired poker chips wherever relevant.
This is to prevent fraud happening, as prior to this particular event, there was a lot of fraudulent activity occurring in the gambling world. It was also enacted to prevent counterfeit chips being brought into casinos and gambling hubs, as this was unfortunately a very prevalent malicious practice before this regulation was enforced.
What do casinos do with old poker chips?
To get rid of their old poker chips, a casino must find an approved disposal company to work with. They can be the same company that manufactured the chips, or they can be an entirely new company that the casino hasn’t worked with before.
The chips will be crushed by an automatic tumbler, which turns them into dust. It’s important that a gaming regulator from the Gaming Control Board is present during the destruction, to perform an audit and to make sure that the chips do not survive.
In order to bring in a new set of chips, a casino must submit plans to the Gaming Control Board. These plans must include the description of how the old chips will be destroyed, any notable design features and the important security features too. It’s an in-depth process, that’s for sure, but a company cannot be too careful when trying to prevent fraud.
Where can you find great casino chips online?
Are you looking into buying your own poker chips to learn more about the game? It’s incredibly fulfilling learning how to gamble at home, and can be a great way to provide entertainment for you and your loved ones. Learning how to gamble more effectively at home can also be a fantastic way to improve your results in the casino.
Poker nights can be a great bonding experience, but it can be hard to know where to start when purchasing your first set of chips. There are so many different types and styles available, and very conflicting information available on which ones are best.`
Luckily, there are some fantastic guides available online that can help to make it even easier for people who are looking to purchase poker chips. This guide is particularly handy, as it notes which poker chip sets are the best on the market right now. Whether you’re a novice or a pro, this guide is most certainly worth a read.
In conclusion
Generally speaking, poker chips having an expiry date is often quite surprising for newer gamblers or gamers. Expiry dates are often thought of as simply being used for food or makeup, not for bits of plastic used in gaming. Yet, they are used in casinos all around the world regularly- and to great effect when preventing fraud, too.
Understanding how casinos get rid of their extra chips is certainly interesting, and it does feel like lifting the veil somewhat. Knowing these simple yet intriguing facts about how casinos operate from within is a great way to get a better feel for the level of care that casino workers put into their everyday working routine.
It’s interesting to consider other, alternative ways that casino chips might be recycled, too. There is a growing community of people who collect poker chips and other casino memorabilia, which is great. There are also a lot of people on platforms like Depop who enjoy recycling things and making wacky jewelry, so you’re bound to be able to find poker chip accessories if you look hard enough on the right stores.
The creativity in the gambling world is simply fantastic, and we’re surely going to see some more eco-friendly, innovative ways of recycling old poker chips in the future. It’s important for every industry to consider their impact on the planet, including the gambling industry, so it would be inspiring to see a more sustainable solution brought forward.
No user commented in " What Do Casinos Do With Old Poker Chips? "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply