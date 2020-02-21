Every month, approximately 409 million users view more than 20 billion pages and generate 77 million blog comments. As a powerful link building vehicle, guest blogging is one of the most effective ways of building professional connections, establishing brand values, and winning the trust of your target audience.
However, it can be challenging to find guest blogging opportunities for your company. And even with you find the right opportunities, your outreach can significantly influence your chance of publishing your work. So how can you find high-quality opportunities to pitch guest posts, and what’s the best approach to pitch your contribution?
Search for high-quality blogs in your niche.
Before you delve into searching for opportunities to submit guest posts, it’s important to create a professional, niche blog with high-quality content. Your website should fit the niche of the website you plan to approach. Because popular blogs multiple guest post pitches per day, the quality of your blog needs to stand out against competitors.
Next, create a list of worthy blogs within your nice by searching Google for keyword phrases describing your niche. If you’re not sure which keywords to target, use the free keyword research tool at searchatlas.com. The keyword research tool provides valuable insights based on metrics including Search Volume, Cost Per Click, and Search Atlas’ proprietary Keyword Difficulty Score.
To find a wide range of high-quality websites within your niche, try researching your competitor’s targeted keywords and conducting a Google search targeting these keywords. Ignore results within the sponsored aids section, and add the unique, high-quality websites that show up within the first few hundred search results.
Determine if the sites on your list accept guest posts.
After compiling a list of high-quality blogs in your niche, you’ll need to determine which sites accept guest posts. If you’re not sure where to start, look at the “Contact Us,” “About Us,” and “Frequently Asked Questions” pages to check for mentions of guest posting guidelines. In some cases, sites will have pages specifically dedicated to answering questions about guest posting inquiries. These links may not be displayed near the header, so take the time to scan the website and footer.
If you can’t find any information on guest posting, try using queries like site:domain.com “submit a guest post” and site:domain.com “guest post by” to determine if the blog accepts guest posts. If your search fails to turn up any results, the blog probably doesn’t accept guest posts.
Scope out the website.
From reaching a wider demographic to setting brand values, guest blogging is associated with numerous benefits. However, it’s important to focus on blogs that will improve your SEO by diversifying your link profile.
To determine whether you should pitch to a blog, check if the in-content inbound links are “dofollow.“ If the links are “nofollow,“ remove the blog from your list, as the links do not pass PageRank and will not influence search engine rankings.
Next, check the website’s domain authority. Domain authority measures the ranking strength of a web domain. Although domain authority scores are not tied to Google’s algorithm, determining the score can help you figure out if the blog is worth your time to pitch to. If the blog scores below 30, consider removing it from your list.
Prepare your pitch.
After deciding which blogs you want to submit guests posts to, you can start preparing a pitch. Start by researching whether each website has writing guidelines for guest submissions. If you found posts about guest blogging earlier in your search, you’ll probably find the guidelines on the same page. Remember that you should never pitch or submit a post without carefully reading the guest post guidelines, as this may result in damaged credibility or the rejection of your submission.
When creating a pitch, make sure to introduce yourself, describe your blog, demonstrate why you should be allowed to submit a guest post, and mention your article idea. After the blogger or editor confirms your submission, always make sure to deliver your contribution by the deadline.
All in all, researching your niche, keywords, and the authority of each website can help you find high-quality websites to pitch your article ideas.
