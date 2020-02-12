Anything can happen in life, and, as you may know, you can’t be prepared for everything that’s about to happen! You may have enough savings to prevent debt or a plan to manage your finances better, but the unexpected could still happen.
For example, you may be involved in a car accident. Do you know what you should do when such a thing happens? Some of you may know that you should contact a lawyer – but what kind of lawyer? In this particular case, it is better if you already know some personal injury lawyers that you can call immediately and have them all over your case.
In short, it is better to know what type of lawyer you can call when something happens. As such, here are the types of lawyers that everyone may need during their life!
Personal Injury Lawyer
This type of lawyer is highly experienced in dealing and negotiating with insurance companies to get you the maximum that you can get out of your claim.
You will likely rely on them in case of a car accident, slip, and fall, or any other type of injury where someone else can be blamed, or there’s enough proof to show that they’ve been negligent.
Criminal Defense Lawyer
If you’ve been arrested and taken into custody by the authorities, then you need a criminal defense lawyer. This lawyer will work and make sure that you are seen as innocent until you are proven guilty.
On top of that, they will also try to get you a not guilty verdict, by shattering the prosecution’s case.
Civil Litigation Lawyer
Unlike the previous type, you need a civil litigation lawyer when someone else – other than the State – sues you. You can also use this type of lawyer when you want to sue another individual for violating a law or your rights.
In short, such a lawyer is needed when there’s a dispute that both parties wish to solve in court.
Family Lawyer
If you’re going through a separation, divorce, or want the custody of your children, then you need a family lawyer.
You could also use one if your ex-wife wants more spousal support or if she tries to reclaim custody over the children. A family lawyer is needed for legal needs that involve family obligations and relationships.
Trust and Estates Lawyer
A trust and estates lawyer is needed when you start considering what will happen to all of your property and money after your death – or when you want to know how to minimize estate taxes and increase the children’s inheritance!
If you cannot draft a will that won’t go to court for probate, then you have to consult a trusts and estates lawyer, since they’ll help you draft your will, as well as manage your trust and estates.
The Bottom Line
Naturally, there are a lot more types of lawyers out there. However, if you have a pretty normal life, then you will most likely have to rely on at least one or two of the aforementioned.
But you don’t have to worry! As mentioned, instead of avoiding things that may happen, it is better to be prepared to manage them as soon as they happen. Of course, when it comes to legal issues, it is better to know the lawyer before the legal issue takes place.
