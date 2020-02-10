I apologize about having to break this news like this but the Chief Editor of Bloggernews, Simon Barrett has passed away. He had been in the hospital about two weeks and he just went downhill ever since. He passed away at 2:30p.m. today, February 9th. Well technically it was now yesterday since it is past midnight here now. I do not know the people he worked with on here so this is the only way I can think of to get the word out. I have not decided what the future for Bloggernews is yet but I know this was Simon’s pride and joy. He enjoyed every minute of running it. I will make an announcement as soon as I decide. It will take me a few weeks to do so though as I do have a lot of other things to decide first.
If anyone has any questions, please feel free to email me at jannyo@gmail.com and I will get back to you as soon as I can. Thank you all for working with Simon. He loved this site and he loved the people that wrote for us as well as those that became his friends. Once again, I am sorry for having to make this announcement but I thought everyone deserved to know what is going on since he hasn’t been on here lately.
Thank you again,
Jan Barrett
I am so sorry to read this. I now he loved doing it. If there is anything I can do to help, please do not hesitate to ask.
My deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Thank you Kevin
