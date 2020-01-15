Our planet has suffered enough because of us. It’s about time we start taking responsibility and stop blaming others. Global warming and all other issues aren’t just caused by big evil corporates. We are equally to blame because we not only support them by buying their products, we also follow the same practices though on a lower scale. If you want to do something to make Earth a better place for your kids, here are some easy and practical practices your business can adapt.
Go Paperless
Papers come from trees. They are cut down to make papers that we ruthlessly waste every day. Moreover, we have to use printers and ink with pages, which are also not exactly eco-friendly. Avoid the use of papers and start using soft form documents. They allow you to do everything you can do with printed documents and much more. Store a document in PDF format and then edit, convert, share, and compress it whenever you want with the help of SodaPDF.
Install Plants
Plants don’t hurt anyone. They are beautiful, easy to keep, and they clean air for us. Install plants wherever you see space. If you have a garden or parking, plant trees to make it greener. Even if you have a close area, you can get plants in pots. They are also just as good for the environment, and they enhance the look of the office.
Use Natural Lights
White lights look good only in torture cells, not in offices. Some people use them to keep employees awake, which is a terrible practice. It not only wastes electricity but also affects our health. Vouch for natural lights and use light bulbs only when vital. Install windows and let the natural air and light fill your office. This may not sound much big of a deal now, but it will significantly save the electricity cost and also help the environment.
Replace Old Appliances
We can’t find natural light at night or when the weather is stormy. There are no other options left but to use artificial lights in such situations. Besides, we can’t stop the complete use of electricity. What we can do is get appliances that use less energy and do the same job. For example, replace old heaters, fans, coffeemakers, and lights that consume too much power. All new appliances are designed energy-efficient to help the planet and help you save money.
Work with Other Green Business
Many businesses worldwide have taken the initiative of saving the planet. They aren’t hurting the environment even if it costs them business. If you want your company to go complete green, you should start working with other green businesses to support them. For example, look for website hosting that uses green practices.
Use Biodegradable Cleaners
Cleaning is essential for a fresh environment and good health. Typical cleaners use chemicals that are good at their job but are hazardous for the environment and humans. Your first choice should be to use biodegradable cleaners that do the same job without any harsh toxins.
