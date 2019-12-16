Promotional giveaways have been used by numerous companies and brands time and time again, not only to serve as a good way to promote their brand and enhance their image but also to show appreciation to their customers. Customers certainly appreciate receiving something for free, and what better way to show your customers your gratefulness for their business than by giving them something they can use for a long time? Even an object as small and seemingly insignificant as a keychain or lanyard can go a long way, and this is something which can spread the word about your brand and business and make customers look at you in a different way. But what other reasons are there to make use of promotional merchandise for your business? Here’s what you need to know about why it pays to present your customers with promotional merchandise.
Retain your customers’ loyalty
There is something particularly unique and special about receiving something from a particular brand or company, especially if it’s something useful and something that can really help you in your daily life. Think of a USB, for example, or even the ubiquitous pen or mug. If you want to retain your customers’ loyalty, give them something convenient and handy, even just a simple t-shirt or cap which they can wear around their home or while running errands. When they use the promotional merchandise or item, they will remember your brand, and if they need something that you offer in the future, they will be likely to think about you and do further business with you. There is also something to be said about a feeling of reciprocation. When someone receives something for free, they tend to want to reciprocate to those who gave them something, and this means that when you give your customers a gift, they are more likely to reciprocate by transacting with you in the future. When your customers receive a promotional item or giveaway from you, this also establishes a closer and more personal relationship with them, turning them into actual ambassadors for your brand.
A budget-friendly strategy
Let’s face it – marketing strategies can be expensive. Coming up with a marketing campaign in print or other forms of media can quickly drain your financial resources, and you can’t even tell if the campaign really works. Plus, the time duration for these kinds of campaigns is limited. But if you go for promotional merchandise instead, you are taking advantage of a budget-friendly strategy for marketing, the effects of which will also be felt for a much longer time. Promotional merchandise is also easy to pass from one individual to another, such as a tote bag, a calendar, a pen, and more, and this is a surefire way to let other people know about your brand and business. And while some consumers may throw a promotional item away, the majority will hang on to it and make use of it, so your investment will definitely pay off. Most individuals will even give a promotional gift away to someone else, increasing your reach.
The chance to stand out
You have a lot of options, indeed when it comes to promotional products, and you can easily put your name on these products so customers will remember you every time they see and use it. You can also tailor your promotional merchandise to your specific target demographic, making it more relatable to your audience. You can use catchphrases on your products to stand out, you can make use of the latest trends in products, and you can even create your own repertoire of products to pass out to different markets to enhance your exposure even further.
