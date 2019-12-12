When it comes to fast and amazing cars, there are, two giants and those are Mercedes- Benz, and BMW. Such that if you are looking for a car to buy; it somehow always leads to making the choice between these two brands. That is why today we have a question, which car is better between the Mercedes-Benz and the BMW?
Mercedes-Benz vs BMW
We will look at four different aspects as we find who the greater giant is between the Mercedes-Benz and the BMW. We will look at the price, the performance, the interior, and the technology.
Price
When it comes to price, the Mercedes-Benz is cheaper between the two vehicles. Not exactly cheap, but the prices of their vehicles are a bit more reasonable. However, do not be expecting something too cheap, because of this one amazing car.
Performance
Judging by their performance, the Mercedes-Benz and the BMW are evenly matched. Each of the two brands has its strengths in different segments. The BMW is particularly strong when it comes to compact car line up and SUV. While the Merc shines brightly when it comes to their mid-size full-size sedans and coupes.
Interior
Judging by the interior, we all have pot agree that the Mercedes-Benz definitely takes the cup. Nothing comes close to the carefully crafted interior of the Merc luxury cars like the S-Class. We talk of the extensive hand-tailored leather and the topstitched upholstery on every surface. As well as the tantalizing array of exotic wood trim options.
Technology
When it comes to technology, one can say that the cars are evenly matched. This is as they are each making sure to keep up with the latest car technology trends.
