Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng, Priti Patel and Dominic Raab
Boris Johnson is not driven by ideology, his or anyone else’s, but by ambition and a lust for power. That lust is not for power to do things but to be things – primarily Prime Minister. That he has public appeal is not in doubt – in a celebrity age he is one of the very few political celebs. He is electable which is why he has long since been the choice of the Conservative Right.
The Tory Right band of brigands, once a minority cult “led” by John Redwood, Douglas Carswell, Daniel Hannan and co. has always had its eyes on power. With funding from the likes of Lord Ashcroft and “intellectual” underpinning from the Tax Payers Alliance (TPA) and Migration Watch (among others) and strong media support (Mail, Telegraph, Sun etc.) all they lacked was a charismatic leader. Nigel Farage came close but he wasn’t really one of them – send for Boris.
The Tory Right had a plan. Get a EU Referendum. Win it. Overthrow David Cameron. Install Boris. Win an Election. But Johnson blew the 2016 Tory election campaign and the Right got stuck with Theresa May. They reformed and started to plot to oust May. They formed the “European Research Group” (ERG) and opposed May’s Deal. Not because there was anything particularly wrong with it (if you’re a Brexiteer ) but as a stratagem to force May into a corner. May had no public appeal at all and few allies in the Party or in Parliament. Her General Election in 2017 had been an embarrassing disaster. It took a while but eventually the ERG got their woman, and then they got their man – Johnson in Number 10.
Johnson started to repay the Tory Right immediately by marginalising the “One Nation” Conservatives in Parliament. It was ruthless but the Dominic Grieve tendency were despatched – there was no room for dissent any more. In a few short years the One Nation Conservatism of David Cameron and George Osborne was no longer mainstream – it became the cult as the real cultists, the ERG took over and effectively culled their Party opposition.
If you support Johnson be under no illusion – you are not voting for Cuddly Boris you are consolidating in power the Hard Right – Raab, Javid, Gove, Patel, Truss, Kwarteng,and the rest. They have made their intentions clear. Economically the TPA will call the tune, on immigration Migration Watch and so on. This will be a hard right neoliberal Government led by libertarians and deregulators. Brexit was never a goal in itself – it was always a necessary step towards the real goal – getting uber-Thatcherites in power. It’s nearly Job Done.
