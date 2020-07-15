As a security guard, overseeing the security and safety of your clients and client’s property, your presence should be enough to make them feel safe.
Clients/security agencies know that they will be giving you such crucial responsibilities, you need to give them a reason as to why they should choose you.
So, you need to highlight all your skills and expertise as a security guard. Be it emergency response methods or customer service.
In this guide, we will help you with a guide on how to write a stellar security guard resume to land a job:
Write the professional experience section
Giving an insight into your professional journey, this section should cover all your work profiles, skills, achievements, etc.
Hence, to showcase such pointers in the professional experience section here is what you should keep in mind:
- One-liner bullets: Curate one-liner bullets that begin with an action verb. Further, to showcase the best results possible, make your points result-oriented. You can use the STAR (situation-task-action-result) format to emphasize more on the achieved results.
- Subheadings: For showcasing your skills, assign a subheading to relevant points. You can display your job responsibilities in such subheadings. For instance, “patrolling & routine checks”, “equipment safety & entrance monitoring”, etc.
Showcase your skills
If you fail to highlight your skills properly in your resume, despite being a master of your domain, it will not work. Making subheadings in the professional experience section is just one aspect of displaying your skills.
However, just upon peering through your resume, the client/recruiter will not spend more than 6-10 seconds on it. Hence, to convey your expertise, you need to list your skills in a designated section.
Here are a few skills you can include in your security guard resume:
- Patrolling
- Security Control
- Routine Checks
- Entrance Monitoring
- CCTV Surveillance
- Personal Data Recording
Include a professional summary
Write a professional summary to cover your key accomplishments and skills.
From this section, the recruiter will try to connect your skills with the target profile so you need to make sure to include all the relevant points.
For instance, check the example below:
5+ years experienced Security guard with a prolific record of properly responding to suspicious activities. Skilled at CCTV surveillance and regularly conducting security checks. Proficient in tracking entrance and departure status of individuals.
Try to write the summary along similar lines and write an objective statement if you do not have any professional experience. Avoid the usage of first- and second-person pronouns in the summary and make sure it is written in a paragraph form.
Use the job description
Do not make one security guard resume and use it everywhere. You need to make your resume job-specific. To do that, it is important to leverage the job description.
You can use the essentials/skills listed in the job description to include your resume. For instance, if it states that you should have expertise in CCTV footage surveillance then you can highlight this information to make your resume in-line with the profile.
The idea is to modify your resume as per each job post and utilize the information in the job description. For example, it can be related to education details. If the profile needs you to have a high school diploma, you need to highlight this information.
However, this practice may backfire if you mindlessly incorporate keywords from the job post. For instance, if you include skills that you cannot substantiate, it will not make a nice impression and will not let you get shortlisted.
Hence, make sure you create the balance between your resume and incorporate keywords. Proofread it to make sure that there are not any inaccuracies.
Conclusion
Here is what we covered in the above guide:
- Correctly write the professional experience section and curate achievements-driven points
- Showcasing the skills in a separate section
- Writing a professional summary with an example
- Leveraging the job description to make your resume in-line with the target profile.
