A musician can sometimes find themselves in need of instrumentals but they don’t have enough time to produce beats themselves or budget to hire a music producer to produce beats for them. During such a situation, purchasing music beats is the only logical solution. The internet is full of exceptional websites where you can find beats of all genres and sub-genres and purchase them from the comfort of your bedroom, office, or recording studio.
But the problem lies in knowing whether you are free to use those beats forever without limitations or if someone has the right to step in and claim ownership.
Here are five reasons why musicians are recommended to buy royalty-free beats.
1. Are you a music producer?
If you didn’t know this already, music production requires a lot more than just having an amazing voice and knowing to play a few musical instruments. Even though it isn’t rocket science, it is still an art that needs a lot of passion, practice, patience, and mastering. Most musicians lack music production skills, which is why it is recommended that they buy royalty-free beats so that this doesn’t hinder their progress.
2. Quality content is key
Purchasing beats online is a good thing in itself, but purchasing royalty-free beats is even better. In the world of music, there are many important factors and parameters that you cannot afford to mess with, and having catchy, exciting beats in your songs is one of them. You cannot come up with a good song if the beats aren’t good enough. But there are websites on the internet that sell high-quality beats for free. Of course, when you’re buying beats from talented producers, you are bound to get good beats with unique qualities. But you should still be patient and explore different options until you find the ones that fit your needs.
3. Buying beats will save you money
Any musician will tell you that being a musician is much more demanding than what people think, both mentally and financially. The music industry is very demanding. However, by buying royalty-free beats, you’ll be able to give yourself a financial boost and cut multiple production and post-production costs. This way you can instead spend your money on marketing and playlist submissions.
4. Avoid any potential copyright infringement issues
The most prominent benefit of using royalty-free beats is that they help you avoid any potential copyright infringement issues. Royalty-free beats mean that once you’ve purchased them, you get to use the beats forever in whatever capacity you like and you don’t have to compensate the producer of the beats for the use. In simpler words, the creator or producer of the beats has no right to claim earnings from the gains you’ve made from using those beats.
5. Gives you the opportunity to claim a lien on beats
In many cases, the royalty beats don’t require just a one-time payment to make the instrumentals yours forever. This means that you have the option to give them to another party and benefit from it, depending on your agreement with the original producer. There are agreements that grant you the option to claim royalties if the beats you’ve purchased are used elsewhere.
6. Keep your online accounts safe
Every music producer who sells beats online sacrifices their time, money, and effort because they know that they’ll be receiving royalties on those beats. If you purchase beats from them and you deny them payments, it may lead you into serious consequences, especially on online platforms that are dedicated to music. Music streaming sites like Spotify, YouTube, and more have strict policies for protecting copyrighted material. They have the right to close your account temporarily, delete your content, or even impose penalties if you’re caught violating these policies. In such cases, violation usually means using copyrighted beats without the permission of the producer.
However, if you buy royalty-free beats, your only music account will be protected because you won’t need the producer’s consent to use the beats. More importantly, you won’t have to pay them any royalties to get permission to use the beats.
7. No worries of court cases
An Egyptian producer sued Timbaland and Jay Z for using flute notes in their 1999 hit song ‘Big Pimpin’ because they used the tunes the Egyptian had produced in 1957. Timbaland had already paid EMI Music Arabia $100,000 for the rights to use those beats but he didn’t seek the family’s permission to use them. Many similar cases exist today.
As a musician, you can easily avoid such issues if you choose to use royalty-free beats. Remember that everyone will want a piece of your money if you’re popular and successful. For example, even producers or recording companies might sue you even after you’ve paid for royalties. In contrast, purchasing royalty-free beats will mean that no one can sue you for royalties because there aren’t any royalties attached to those beats.
8. Don’t waste your time seeking permission
When purchasing beats online, there are just way too many questions that you need to find answers to. Like whom should you seek permission from when purchasing beats with royalties attached? How to know if the person who claims to be the rightful owner of the beats is the one who actually deserves the royalties from their use?
The truth is that there is no way to answer these questions conclusively. It is especially true when you have people come with weak claims because they just want to take your money. In contrast, royalty-free beats will free you of such shenanigans and you won’t have to research people’s claims to royalties because there won’t be any royalties to claim.
9. Time is important, so spend it wisely
Being a musician, you’ll know that it is a fulfilling career that allows you to live your dreams. You should spend as much time as you can making beautiful music, having fun, and living your best life. However, using beats with royalties attached can impede your progress. Moreover, you’d be spending your time looking for people who potentially own the rights to the beats, and then you’ll need to negotiate with them and come to a mutually beneficial conclusion. All this can be avoided by purchasing royalty-free beats. With no royalties involved, you won’t have to waste your time finding who might or might not have the rights to these beats.
Once you have your beats ready, you are ready to book a recording studio and record your vocals. Simply bring in your beats and lyric sheets, and the engineer in the studio would be able to set you up with the correct equipment and microphone.
