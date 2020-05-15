New Orleans Police have arrested two suspects is the shooting death of 23 year old man and his 3 year old baby brother and are now asking the public for their help in located a third person that they believe could have been involved in the shooting. The 48 year old Mother of the two killed was injured also.
23 year old Rodney Steadman was arrested when found in Houston Texas and he has been charged with two counts of second degree murder and another charge of attempted second degree murder. Rodney Steadman is the older brother of 19 year old Ronjae Steadman, who is the first one arrested after the fatal shooting.
The shooting happened on May 11 around 7:20 p.m. near Vespasian Blvd. and Leboeuf Street in Algiers. According to the reports the three that were shot were at the intersection when a car drove up and suddenly someone started shooting at them.
NOPD reported seeing a car, driven by Ronjae and a third man 19 year old Razaq Adekunle fleeing the scene and they began pursuing the car. During the chase, the suspects crashed and then jumped into another car. The two crashed again and they quickly got into another car, kidnapping the driver of that car and forcing them to drive away from the scene. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said that the suspects then bailed out of the stolen car in the 6400 block of General Meyer Ave. where Steadman was caught immediately but Adekunle got away and he still remains at large.
All three of the suspects are facing charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. The two 19 year old men will face additional charges of second degree kidnapping involving the stolen car that was taken along with the driver.
The city of New Orleans Police Chief said that they believe Razag Adekunle’s (pictured above) last known address was in Algiers, Louisiana. They are asking the public if you have any information about this young man to please come forward with the information so they can apprehend him.
