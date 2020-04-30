Nora-Li Alexandria Spaugh, who is only 15 years old reportedly left her home without her parents’ permission around 5 p.m. on April 1, 2020. The Biloxi, Mississippi Police Department are reaching out to the public hoping someone will see this child’s photo and recognize her. They claim she was last seen on Willow Avenue in the 300 block.
Nora-Li is about 5-ft -5, and she weighs approximately 150 and 160 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes. Nora-Li is registered as a missing endangered juvenile with the Biloxi Police Department.
If anyone thinks they might have some helpful information in finding the 15 year old is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (228)435-6112 or The Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228)392-0641 or the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Please if anyone has seen her please notify the police. The family must be devastated not know where she is now after all this time. I pray she is found safe. God please be with her.
No user commented in " 15 Year Old Mississippi Girl Missing "Follow-up comment rss or Leave a Trackback
Leave A Reply